After the Republicans' defeat in the election, Trump appeared wearing a new red "Veto" cap

A new red cap with the word “Veto” was spotted on U.S. President Donald Trump’s desk in the Oval Office. It may be a reference to the American leader’s statements about his intention to actively use his veto power if Democrats gain a majority in Congress.

While Donald Trump was speaking with reporters in the Oval Office, a red cap with the word “Veto” was spotted on his desk.

The new cap appeared after the midterm elections, which were a setback for the Republican Party.

Even before the vote, Trump had stated that if the Democratic Party gained a majority in Congress, he was prepared to actively exercise the presidential veto. In his view, this would ultimately force his political opponents to compromise and reach bipartisan agreements.

Previously, Donald Trump regularly appeared in public wearing a red cap with the white inscription “Make America Great Again.” The words “Trump 2024” and other variations were often printed on the back or sides of the cap.

This cap gained widespread popularity during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. The politician himself wore it constantly at rallies and during interviews.

However, the phrase “Make America Great Again” was not coined by Trump. It was used by Ronald Reagan during the 1980 presidential campaign, as well as by Bill Clinton in 1992.

Donald Trump himself registered the phrase as a trademark in 2012.

As a reminder, U.S. President Donald Trump dedicated his first public event in Washington following the midterm elections to the construction of a ballroom at the White House.

U.S. President Donald Trump may not only have been unafraid of a Republican defeat in the midterm congressional elections but may also have viewed it as an opportunity for a new political showdown with the Democrats. A conflict with his opponents may be in line with the American leader’s usual style of political struggle.

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