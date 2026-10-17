US President Donald Trump said in Washington that he will soon hold a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin about a possible case of plague at a Siberian research institute. The Hindu reports.

Planned conversation

Speaking to journalists at the White House on October 6, Trump said he would talk to Putin about the case “very soon.” According to him, the United States is holding “very deep discussions” on the matter.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Investigation into employee’s death

Health authorities of the Russian Federation, an aggressor state, are investigating the death of an employee at an anti-plague institute in Siberia. According to authorities, the death was linked to pneumonia of unknown origin.

The source does not provide details of the investigation, the timing of the planned conversation, or confirmation that the employee’s death was caused by plague.

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