US President Donald Trump, during a speech in San Antonio, promised to pay $5,000 to every adult American if the Republican Party retains its narrow majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate. As The Hill reports, he repeated this promise ahead of the congressional midterm elections.

Trump said that Americans can expect payments if Republicans win in both chambers of Congress. The publication notes that Trump’s previous promises regarding checks that were to be funded through tariff revenues and savings from the Department of Government Efficiency were not implemented.

Other payments before the elections

The $5,000 proposal is one of several payments linked to administration policy. A plan is already underway to send $90 payments to more than 20 million Medicare Part B participants. According to Trump, these funds are intended to help pay Medicare Part B premiums; they are planned to be financed from the Medicare Improvement Fund.

Separately, nearly 1 million people are expected to receive $500 checks over alleged overpayments under the Affordable Care Act. The letters containing the checks include an address from Trump in which he accuses Joe Biden’s administration of inflating payments to fund HealthCare.gov.

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Assessments by ethics experts

Ethics experts have assessed these initiatives differently. Former White House chief ethics lawyer Richard Painter called the promise of payments in the event of a Republican victory absurd but not illegal. He also expressed doubt that Congress would approve the relevant funding.

Virginia Canter, chief ethics and anti-corruption counsel at the Democracy Defenders Fund, said that payments several weeks before the elections could be aimed at influencing voting in favor of Republican candidates. She also questioned the legality of such decisions, emphasizing Congress’s authority over budget expenditures.

The Democratic National Committee filed a lawsuit over the funding of television advertisements dedicated to Trump. According to The New York Times, more than $11 million has already been spent on these commercials.

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