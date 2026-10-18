US President Donald Trump said during a campaign rally in Highland Heights, Kentucky, that the US Department of Defense would invest in restoring a pharmaceutical enterprise in the state if Republicans win the midterm elections. Fortune reports.

Trump spoke in support of Republican candidates, including Ed Gallrein, who is running for the US House of Representatives. The president did not provide details regarding the scale of possible investments, the specific enterprise, or the timeline for implementing such a decision.

Statements about authority

At the rally, Trump also spoke about his own influence during his second term in the White House. He mentioned the US authorities' decision to call the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America and said that, in his view, he would not have been able to do so during his first term.

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The president also said that he had renamed Canada's Lake Ontario “Lake America.” In addition, he repeated a promise to pay $5,000 to every adult American if Republicans win elections to both chambers of Congress. Fortune notes that such a move would require congressional approval and could cost more than $1 trillion.

Support for a Republican candidate

During his speech, Trump invited Gallrein onto the stage. Gallrein defeated incumbent Congressman Thomas Massie in the Republican Party primary. According to the publication, Massie had demanded the release of materials in the Jeffrey Epstein case and opposed a war with Iran, which displeased Trump.

When the president called Massie a “jerk” and a “loser” and presented Gallrein as a more loyal replacement, the audience reaction was restrained: about half of those present applauded, while the others did not react.

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