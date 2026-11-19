U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he would not make any final decisions regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war without the participation and consultation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. NBC News reported this, citing comments the U.S. leader made to journalist Richard Angel.

According to the journalist, this statement came in response to Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s position, in which he emphasized that since he was not present at the meeting in China, no decisions regarding Ukraine should be made there. Donald Trump agreed with this argument, noting that he would not make any final decisions regarding the war in Ukraine without Zelenskyy.

Source: NBC News.

The U.S. president’s comment came on Thursday, November 19, 2026, the day a trilateral meeting took place in the Chinese city of Shenzhen between Donald Trump, Chinese leader Xi Jinping, and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. During the event, Trump emphasized the importance of dialogue to end the war, while Putin also mentioned the war against Ukraine in his speech.

Video: Trump publicly called Putin a friend for the first time and arrived late to meet with Xi Jinping.

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