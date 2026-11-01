Trump Promises to Be 'Mr. Veto' for a Democratic Congress – Bloomberg

U.S. President Donald Trump has stated his readiness to veto legislative proposals en masse should the Democratic Party win a majority in Congress following the midterm elections scheduled for Tuesday, November 3.

The U.S. leader emphasized that he would reject his opponents’ proposals, forcing them to seek compromises after several months of blocking their initiatives. According to polls, Democrats have a good chance of gaining control of at least one chamber of Congress amid a tense election campaign.

“They (the Democrats—ed.) will send various proposals, and I will veto them. Eventually, after a month or two, when everything keeps getting rejected—because it’s just a waste of time—they’ll come around and negotiate,” Trump said.

Source: Bloomberg.

The U.S. Democratic Party has begun preparing legislative initiatives aimed at limiting President Donald Trump’s powers. The opposition hopes to gain control of the House of Representatives in the upcoming midterm elections and use its majority to strengthen Congress’s oversight of the White House. The main goal of these initiatives is to establish legislative mechanisms to check presidential power and prevent potential abuses.

If they gain control of Congress after the November 3 election, U.S. Democrats plan to launch investigations into President Donald Trump’s family finances, the Pentagon’s activities, and immigration policy.

In the U.S., President Donald Trump’s approval rating dropped to 30% in early October, according to a Pew Research Center poll. This is the lowest figure of Trump’s second presidential term and one of the lowest levels of support for a president on the eve of midterm elections in recent decades.

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