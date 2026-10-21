US President Donald Trump said at a campaign rally in Greenville, North Carolina, that he would instruct the Department of Justice to settle all remaining valid claims over contaminated water at the Camp Lejeune Marine Corps base as quickly as possible. According to The Hill, this would happen if Republican Party candidates win elections to the US House of Representatives and Senate.

“If we don’t win, there will be no money. If we win, you will get it,” Trump said. He also stated that his administration had already paid $1 billion to veterans and their families affected by the contamination.

Water contamination at the base

Service members and their families drank water at Camp Lejeune and used it for bathing from 1953 to 1987. The water was contaminated with trichloroethylene, a colorless solvent used to clean metal. The substance can remain in groundwater for a long time and cause serious illnesses, including cancer and Parkinson’s disease.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The military discovered the water quality problem only in 1982. The PACT Act, adopted in 2022, allows those affected to seek payments from the US Department of Veterans Affairs or file lawsuits against the government over illnesses linked to the contamination.

Unsettled claims

Dozens of civil lawsuits against the US government over conditions at Camp Lejeune are ongoing, and the first trial is set to begin next week. In 2023, the Department of Justice and the US Navy introduced the Elective Option program for expedited payments to people with specified illnesses.

More than 400,000 unsettled claims remain under the program. Some claimants say the government denied them compensation or offered a lower amount than they believed they were due. Trump said the money should go to families rather than to lawyers handling court cases.

Read us on