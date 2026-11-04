In the United States, President Donald Trump said that the war with Iran was partly responsible for the Republican Party’s major losses in the midterm elections. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, he called the Middle East conflict one of the factors behind the voting result and said he would do it again.

Fuel prices

As The Hill reports, the war has been ongoing for a ninth month and began in late February. Since then, prices for gasoline and diesel fuel have risen substantially in the United States and other countries, the outlet notes.

Trump called the high cost of fuel the biggest factor in the failures of Republican candidates. According to The Hill, rising prices intensified voter dissatisfaction, as Trump had promised during the 2024 campaign to end foreign wars.

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Forecasts for the results

Decision Desk HQ projected that Republicans would lose at least seven Senate seats. As of the morning after the election, the results of the races in Mississippi and Alaska had not yet been announced.

In the House of Representatives, Decision Desk HQ projected that the Republican Party lost 30 seats, while the results of more than 20 races were still pending. Among the candidates endorsed by Trump, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton lost to Democrat James Talarico by 12 percentage points. South Carolina Senator Darlene Graham lost to Democrat Annie Andrews by four percentage points.

Trump said he had tried to help both candidates, but acknowledged the limits of his capabilities and the shortcomings of some contenders. He also said he was ready to work with Democrats, while reminding them of his right to veto bills passed by Congress.

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