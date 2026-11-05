US President Donald Trump in Washington devoted his first public event after the midterm elections to the construction of a ballroom at the White House. As TimesLIVE reports, this happened on November 4, hours after the Republican Party suffered significant losses in the elections.

The last steel beam

After the administration remained silent in the morning, Trump invited journalists in the afternoon to a ceremony during which workers raised the final steel beam of the new structure. The president spoke with construction workers and, for the second time in a week, discussed improvement projects in the US capital.

According to him, the ballroom's columns will be carved from limestone and made in the Corinthian style. During the nearly 20-minute event, Trump also spoke about future chandeliers and the marble floor in the room.

Criticism of priorities

Democrats won control of the Senate and the House of Representatives, including by winning in states that usually provide substantial support to Republicans. According to the publication, the scale of the political defeat prompted the White House to acknowledge the unpopularity of the US and Israeli war with Iran.

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Some Republican strategists urged the administration to end the war and focus on lowering prices for American consumers rather than on prestigious construction projects in Washington.

On Monday, Trump devoted a significant portion of his final televised appearance before the elections to the reconstruction of the reflecting pool near the Lincoln Memorial. Other projects he mentioned include a granite helicopter pad near the White House, an upgrade of a public golf course, and a planned 76-metre arch next to the Potomac River.

Trump acknowledged that he is criticized for spending time and effort on such projects, but said the ballroom is needed for the country's grandeur. During a conversation with journalists about the possibility of impeachment under a Democratic-controlled Congress, he paused to watch the beam being installed.

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