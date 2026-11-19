On November 19, after meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, U.S. President Donald Trump began talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Following the meeting, the U.S. president had already commented on the war in Ukraine.

The U.S. president called the Chinese leader a “friend” and spoke of the special relationship between the two countries.

“No one anywhere can do what we can do,” Trump said.



He stated that the U.S. and China have established fair relations regarding tariffs and are restoring balance in trade.

Trump also noted that the U.S. and China are seeking to help resolve Russia’s war against Ukraine.

“I am counting on China’s help regarding the war between Russia and Ukraine. I would like to see it end. I think I can speak for both of us on this,” said the U.S. leader.

According to him, the meeting with Putin laid the groundwork for a successful future trilateral meeting between Russia, the U.S., and China.

The U.S. president stated that he plans to discuss ending the war in Ukraine during the upcoming trilateral meeting with Putin and Xi Jinping.

There were doubts as to whether the issue of Ukraine would make it onto the agenda of the trilateral meeting, but, according to reports, this was Putin’s goal.

This was reported with reference to Reuters.

President Xi Jinping and President Trump met in Shenzhen — Anadolu Agency

Video: Trump publicly called Putin a friend for the first time and arrived late to meet with Xi Jinping.

As a reminder, Trump and Putin concluded their meeting in Shenzhen without issuing a joint statement to the press.

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