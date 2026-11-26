On November 26, Donald Trump posted a statement on the social media platform Truth Social following his meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte; this statement differs from the version released by the NATO press office. In it, the U.S. president equated Ukraine with an aggressor state.

Trump’s statement reads: “We also discussed in detail how important it is for Russia and Ukraine to refrain from any actions that, intentionally or unintentionally, escalate the war, and how important it is to reach a peaceful resolution to the war as soon as possible!”

In the version of the statement released by the NATO press service, Ukraine is not mentioned; the corresponding passage reads as follows: “We also discussed how important it is for Russia to refrain from any actions that, intentionally or unintentionally, escalate the war, as well as how important it is to achieve a peaceful resolution of the conflict as soon as possible.”

Trump also noted that among the key topics of his talks with Rutte were the war between Russia and Ukraine and the “conflict in Iran.”

Source: Donald Trump’s post on Truth Social.

U.S. President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte held a meeting closed to the press at the Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, U.S. They discussed the war waged by the Russian Federation—an aggressor state—against Ukraine, the conflict in Iran, and increased defense spending among Alliance countries.

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