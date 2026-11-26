On November 26, U.S. President Donald Trump, in a Thanksgiving message posted on the social media platform Truth Social, criticized his political opponents, the media, and illegal immigrants, accusing them of attempting to harm the country.

In particular, he sarcastically congratulated those “who released false economic figures right before the election and corrected them only yesterday, three weeks late,” noting that the revised GDP growth figure was 4.3% instead of 3.4%, and calling it “an error of unprecedented scale” that requires an investigation.

Separately, Trump addressed those who, in his words, seek to return the U.S. “to radical left-wing views,” change the judicial system “in accordance with Sharia law,” and redistribute private property. He also stated that he wanted to thank “the 2% of our Somali population who have jobs and are truly willing to work without receiving government assistance,” while calling for the rest to be “immediately deported, thereby saving the great state of Minnesota.”

In addition, the president criticized journalists and citizens dissatisfied with the White House renovations, noting that the windows, columns, moldings, plaster, and paintwork had been restored, and that a ballroom would soon be added. At the end of the post, Trump ironically thanked murderers, drug dealers, and other criminals who, he claimed, had entered the U.S. illegally from abroad, and stated that most of them had already been deported.

Source: Donald Trump’s post on Truth Social.

On November 26, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wished Americans a happy Thanksgiving and thanked them for their support of Ukraine during the war. In a video message, he expressed gratitude to Americans for their concern, kindness, and assistance, emphasizing that Ukraine remains strong and is recovering from Russian attacks, in particular thanks to the support of friends in the U.S.

On Thursday, November 26, 2026, Americans will celebrate Thanksgiving—one of the most important family holidays in the United States. On this day, families gather around a large table, give thanks for all the good things that have happened over the past year, and prepare traditional dishes. The star of the festive dinner is usually a roasted turkey, served with potatoes, cranberry sauce, stuffing, and pumpkin pie.

Former U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, were spotted at the Philadelphia airport. The couple headed to Nantucket, where they traditionally spend Thanksgiving with their family.

Severe storms are expected along the U.S. East and West Coasts, which could disrupt road travel and air travel on the eve of and on Thanksgiving Day.

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