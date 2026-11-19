U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Washington does not need help from Russia and China to resolve the conflict with Iran. According to him, following the U.S. strikes, Tehran lost nearly 90% of its missile capabilities, and its military forces suffered such significant losses that the United States can handle the situation on its own.

Trump made this statement in response to a question from a reporter who asked whether he planned to turn to Beijing and Moscow for help in resolving the conflict with Iran.

“Well, you know, we don’t need any help. We destroyed their navy. We destroyed their air force. We destroyed their air defense. The number of their missiles has been reduced to about 12... They still have a few missiles left, but that’s about 12–13% of their previous level. So I don’t need any help,” the U.S. president said.

Separately, the U.S. president emphasized the scale of the losses suffered by Iran’s naval and air forces. According to him, Iran’s navy and air force have been crushed, and its air defense system has been destroyed.

This was reported with reference to Fox News.

President Trump threatened Iran following reports of a possible attack — CNBC.

Trump may postpone planned strikes on Iran — Reuters

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