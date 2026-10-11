Trump Talked About Renaming the Pacific or Atlantic Ocean After Himself – The Washington Post

U.S. President Donald Trump proposed naming one of the world’s largest bodies of water after himself. He voiced this idea during a rally in Clarksville, Tennessee, specifically mentioning the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans.

Trump mused that he could rename the Atlantic or Pacific Ocean and suggested that the new name could be in his honor.

“We’ll call it the ‘Trump Ocean’ or the ‘Ocean of the Americas’—something like that. Before I leave, I think we should have an ocean,” Trump said.

In his speech at the rally, Trump stated that he would not change the name of the Hudson River, which flows through his home state of New York and is named after the explorer Henry Hudson.

The U.S. president also said he would not change the name of the Mississippi River, which marks the western border of Tennessee, adding that he has a special fondness for the state because of its election results.

“I love Mississippi. We won that state by such a wide margin,” Trump said.

Source: Washington Post

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