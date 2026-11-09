Trump said the idea of appointing the UFC CEO as White House press secretary was a joke, according to the Financial Times

U.S. President Donald Trump said he was joking when he offered Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) CEO Dana White the position of White House press secretary.

At the same time, the U.S. leader noted that White himself liked the idea and that it had received positive feedback.

“Let me put it this way: I was just joking. But Dane likes the idea. And Dana is one of those guys... you can’t really joke around with him,” the U.S. president said as he boarded Air Force One in Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday.

Trump also said that on Monday, Dane White would be in Washington for other reasons and would meet with the White House chief while he was in the U.S. capital.

According to the president, the UFC president’s nomination for the position of press secretary was generally well-received.

“It was a case where I was just joking. And then people said, ‘You know, that’s actually a pretty good idea,’” Trump noted.

Dane White has long been an outspoken supporter of the U.S. president and calls him a close friend. He accompanied Trump during the election campaign and has spoken at his political rallies on numerous occasions.

The position of White House press secretary remains vacant following the dismissal of Katie Zakaria. Donald Trump fired her last month—just five days after she took office.

The Financial Times reported this, citing Trump’s remarks.

As a reminder, in the U.S., President Donald Trump offered UFC CEO Dana White the position of White House press secretary. The U.S. president announced his offer in a post on Truth Social.

UFC CEO Dana White has declined U.S. President Donald Trump’s offer to serve as White House press secretary.

In the U.S., UFC CEO Dana White stated that he was flying to Washington to meet with President Donald Trump, who had offered him the position of White House press secretary.

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