U.S. President Donald Trump found himself in an awkward situation when he mentioned former White House press secretary Caroline Levitt, who left her post after the birth of her second child. The president expressed dissatisfaction with the former press secretary, stating that, in his opinion, she loves her own child more than she loves him.

“Caroline Levitt was just incredible. She never stopped talking. Caroline had a baby, and she loves her child more than she loved me. That’s terrible, isn’t it?” Donald Trump said about the former White House press secretary.

It is known that Caroline Levitt stepped down from her position in August of this year. At the time, Trump fully supported her decision to spend more time with her young children.

“Our wonderful White House press secretary and one of my most trusted aides, Caroline Levitt, will be leaving her position at the end of the month to spend more time with her beautiful young children and family, and I fully understand and respect this decision,” Donald Trump wrote at the time.

He made this announcement during an interview on the “Saturday in America” program on Fox News.

President Trump signed an executive order limiting congressional requests — The Hill.

As a reminder, White House Press Secretary Caroline Levitt will step down at the end of August.

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