U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he refers to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin as a “friend” in order to reach a peace agreement and keep Russia in check. According to him, hostile rhetoric could hinder negotiations, as he believes is currently the case in the relationship between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“Both statements could be true… We want to make a deal. We want to stop the Kremlin. I could say that he’s not my friend, or that I want to reach an agreement. I have to reach an agreement. They’re losing 25,000 people a month,” Trump emphasized.

The politician added that the main obstacle to resolving the war is the personal animosity between Putin and Zelenskyy, so a display of hostility on the part of the U.S. would only deprive the parties of any chance of reaching an agreement.

“I could walk in and say, ‘I don’t like you.’ And then we’d have the same problem as with Zelenskyy and Putin. You know, the biggest problem for a settlement is that you have two leaders who really hate each other. So when I come in and, as it turns out, get along well with him—I’ve known him for a long time,” Trump noted.

According to him, Putin was facing an investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. election, which Trump called “fictitious” and “a total hoax.”

The U.S. leader also disagreed with comments suggesting his stance toward Moscow was too lenient. He added that it was during his presidency that Ukraine received thousands of Javelin anti-tank systems at the start of the war, and that tough tariffs and sanctions were imposed on Russia.



“No, I’ve been very tough on Russia. But I want to make a deal if we can make one. I’ve been negotiating my whole life… I could go in and say the opposite and achieve absolutely nothing,” he concluded.

He made these remarks while

with reporters at Mar-a-Lago on Thanksgiving Day.

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Video: Trump publicly called Putin a friend for the first time and was late to meet with Xi Jinping.

Trump stated that during his meeting with Putin, he urged him to stop aggression across Europe

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