US President Donald Trump said during a rally in Montana that he does not know exactly whom American officials are negotiating with over ending the war with Iran. The Hill reports.

Speaking about Iran’s armed forces, Trump claimed that Iran has no navy or air force, that its army has been defeated, and that its leaders have disappeared. The president added that perhaps he should have left the Iranian leaders, as he does not know whom the American side is negotiating with.

Negotiations between the US and Iran

According to the outlet, the war with Iran is approaching its eighth month, while negotiations between Washington and Tehran have reached a deadlock in recent weeks. The Hill also notes that the conflict has complicated the political situation for the Republican Party ahead of the midterm elections, affected the global economy, and raised fuel costs for Americans.

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US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview with Fox News on Sunday that he does not know how the war will end. After fruitless talks during the UN General Assembly in late September, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Iranian delegation had remained in the United States longer than it should have and ordered its members to leave the country.

Washington’s position

Earlier this month, US Vice President J.D. Vance told Reuters that Iran’s leadership must take serious steps to abandon its pursuit of nuclear weapons. According to him, the United States will not act solely in exchange for promises from the Iranian side and expects concrete action regarding uranium-enrichment facilities.

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