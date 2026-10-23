US President Donald Trump said he does not know the reasons for the reported investigation into his former associate Corey Lewandowski, but will not stop the prosecution of people who act dishonestly. The Hill reported this, citing Trump’s statement before his departure from the White House.

Trump’s statement

Responding to a question about reports of a review involving Lewandowski, Trump said he wants honesty from people who work for him. According to him, dishonest behavior toward the president is equivalent to stealing from him.

Trump also said that if his employees behave dishonestly, the US Department of Justice should do whatever is necessary. He added that he would never do anything to stop the prosecution of a person if that person acts dishonestly.

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Reports of a review

According to reports, the US Department of Justice is considering a criminal referral from the inspector general of the US Department of Homeland Security. The reports also said there were suggestions that Lewandowski may have benefited from his role.

The Office of the Inspector General examined contracting practices at the department during the period when Lewandowski worked there. His lawyer, Adam Trigg, told NewsNation that Lewandowski had not been contacted by the Department of Justice regarding any investigation and denies any wrongdoing while voluntarily working for the government.

Lewandowski was Trump’s first campaign manager in 2016 and took part in his subsequent campaigns. He also worked with former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who was removed from office in March.

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