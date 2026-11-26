U.S. President Donald Trump stated that during talks with Vladimir Putin in China, he called on the Russian dictator to cease military aggression not only against Ukraine but also in other parts of Europe.

According to Trump, he expressed hope that Russia and Ukraine would be able to reach a peace agreement as soon as possible.

The U.S. president wrote about this on his social media platform, Truth Social, noting that during the meeting he spoke at length with Putin about the need to end hostilities.

The most recent meeting between Trump and Putin took place on November 19 at a summit in China.

Source: Donald Trump (Truth Social).

President Xi Jinping and President Trump met in Shenzhen — Anadolu Agency

Video: Trump publicly called Putin a friend for the first time and was late to meet with Xi Jinping.

As a reminder, Trump and Putin concluded their meeting in Shenzhen without issuing a joint statement to the press.

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