U.S. President Donald Trump said at Joint Base Andrews that he would respect the results of next week's midterm elections if they are fair. He made the statement before traveling to Texas as part of the election campaign, The Hill reports.

Race in Minnesota

On the eve of this, Trump wrote on Truth Social that the federal government would closely monitor possible fraud during the Senate race in Minnesota. He called for supporting Michelle Tafoya and said that she could lose only because of ballot manipulation.

Minnesota Democrats criticized these remarks. Senator Tina Smith said that, in her opinion, the president is laying the groundwork for stealing the election should the candidate he supports lose. She also called his statements veiled threats against the state.

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Lawsuit over the Alaska election

Separately, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit last weekend concerning the Senate election in Alaska. The department said it would seek to block the results of the race if incumbent Republican Senator Dan Sullivan loses his reelection bid.

The lawsuit is connected to another candidate in the race — Dan J. Sullivan. The Department of Justice accuses him of taking part in the election with the intent to confuse voters because his name matches that of the incumbent senator. Attorney General Todd Blanche told CNN that Alaska voters could become confused, causing their vote not to be heard.

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