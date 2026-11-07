US President Donald Trump said that the United States could be an occupying force in Iran. He also acknowledged carrying out limited military strikes near the Iranian island of Qeshm.

Claims about the Strait of Hormuz

As Anadolu Agency reports, following a speech at a NASA facility in Florida, Trump compared the US war with Iran to Russia's war against Ukraine. He claimed that 25,000 people were killed in the war between Moscow and Kyiv in October.

Trump said that the conflict with Iran has been ongoing for nine months, but in his view it cannot be called a war because no one has been injured for several months. He added that the United States could be an occupying force in Iran.

The US president also repeated the claim that Washington controls the Strait of Hormuz, an important route for global energy supplies. According to him, the United States is now extracting more oil than at any time in the history of this strait.

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Limited operations near Qeshm

Responding to a question about reports of strikes near Qeshm, Trump initially declined to discuss details but confirmed that limited operations had been carried out. He said Iranian forces had built an anti-aircraft installation, which the US military destroyed within minutes.

Several days earlier, Trump had already confirmed US strikes on an Iranian air defense facility on Qeshm, calling them a minor attack rather than a return to full-scale war. Iran rejects US claims of control over the Strait of Hormuz and insists that Tehran retains strategic control over the waterway. The Iranian side also stated that it would not open the strait until its conditions are met.

The United States and Israel launched a military offensive against Iran on February 28. A ceasefire was reached in April, and a memorandum intended to secure a peace agreement was signed in June. At the same time, the negotiations did not lead to a final settlement.

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