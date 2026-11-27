U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the war in Ukraine might have been avoided if Russia had remained a member of the “Group of Eight” (G8). He believes that Moscow’s exclusion from this forum offended Vladimir Putin. Trump told reporters this on November 26, 2026, on the eve of Thanksgiving, while commenting on the Russian leader’s possible participation in the December G20 summit in Florida.

The U.S. president replied that he did not know whether the Russian leader would attend, but that he could participate in the meeting if he wished. Trump then mentioned Russia’s expulsion from the G8, which subsequently became the “Group of Seven” (G7) again.

According to the U.S. president, the decision to end Russia’s participation in that group deeply offended Putin. Trump also criticized the current G7 format, stating that leaders constantly discuss Russia at the meetings. “When he was a member of the G8—if he had remained a member—President Obama wanted to expel him. And if he had remained a member, perhaps this war wouldn’t be happening now. He was very offended when that happened. And now it’s the G7,” Trump said.

He added that he would not have supported Russia’s exclusion if he had been U.S. president at the time. In his view, Moscow’s presence at the negotiating table could have made this format stronger.

Trump linked Russia’s exclusion to the war in Ukraine

The U.S. president returned to this topic repeatedly during the conversation. He stated that he is convinced that if Russia had remained in the G8, the current war in Ukraine might not have happened. “I truly and firmly believe that if they hadn’t done that, we wouldn’t have this war right now,” Trump said.

He also mentioned the humanitarian initiative by U.S. First Lady Melania Trump in Oleshky, Ukraine. According to him, if Russia had not been expelled from the G8, she would not have had to travel there and try to negotiate a ceasefire to help with the evacuation of people.

This refers to the temporary cessation of hostilities in Oleshky, Kherson Oblast, announced by the White House. In October 2026, the U.S. administration reported that Melania Trump had joined negotiations between Ukraine and Russia regarding humanitarian aid and the evacuation of civilians. In November, a meeting between representatives of the two countries dedicated to this initiative also took place at the White House.

Why Russia Was Expelled from the G8

Russia became a full member of the “Group of Eight” in 1998. The group consisted of the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Japan, and Russia. The leaders of these nations met to discuss international politics, the economy, and security. In March 2014, following Russia’s occupation of Crimea and its actions against Ukraine’s territorial integrity, the G7 nations decided to halt preparations for the G8 summit in Sochi, Russia. Instead, the leaders of the seven nations met in Brussels without Moscow’s participation. Since then, the G7 format has remained in place, and Russia has not returned to it.

In other words, the decision was not a unilateral move by then-U.S. President Barack Obama. It was adopted jointly by the leaders of the G7 countries in response to Russia’s violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. It is also worth recalling that Russian aggression against Ukraine began back in 2014—with the occupation of Crimea and hostilities in the Donbas. Russia launched a full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022. Therefore, Trump’s claim that keeping Russia in the G8 could have prevented the war is his personal assumption, not an established fact.

The issue of Russia’s possible return to international forums has once again taken center stage due to the upcoming G20 summit in Florida. Trump has not ruled out Putin’s participation, but the Russian leader himself has yet to decide whether he will attend the meeting. During a conversation with reporters, Trump was asked whether he expects Putin to attend the G20 summit, scheduled to take place in December in the U.S. state of Florida.

U.S. President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte held a meeting closed to the press at the Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, U.S. They discussed the war waged by the Russian Federation—an aggressor state—against Ukraine, the conflict in Iran, and increased defense spending among Alliance countries, according to the Anadolu Agency.

Following the violation of Poland’s airspace by Russian missiles, the Alliance plans to increase its military presence in Europe. This was stated by NATO spokesperson Allison Hart.

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