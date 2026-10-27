US President Donald Trump said he would recognize the results of the upcoming midterm elections to Congress only if the voting is fair. He told reporters this before leaving for a rally in Texas, Anadolu Agency reports.

Condition for recognizing the results

Reporters asked Trump whether he would accept the outcome if the Republican Party loses control of Congress. He replied that he would recognize the results if the elections are fair.

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The elections are to take place on November 3. During the vote, voters will determine which party will control Congress. This will determine the extent to which Democrats will be able to challenge the Republican administration’s legislative agenda.

Possible cooperation with Democrats

The president was also asked how he would work with Democrats if Republicans lose their majority, despite his efforts to help the party in the elections. Trump said that a way would be found, recalled his veto power and expressed hope that Republicans would not lose their majority.

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