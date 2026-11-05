US President Donald Trump once again urged the Senate to pass the Sunshine Protection Act, a bill intended to end seasonal clock changes. He criticized the upper chamber of Congress for still not advancing the initiative.

Complaints about early dusk

Trump wrote on Truth Social that Americans should not have to change their schedules twice a year because of clock changes. He pointed to the early sunset: according to him, the sun set at 5:06 p.m. that day, and it was already dark by 5:31 p.m.

The president also said he had not made the issue one of the main topics ahead of the midterm elections because he did not want individual senators to face electoral consequences over it, Anadolu Agency reports.

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Support from the House of Representatives

In July, the US House of Representatives approved the Sunshine Protection Act by 308 votes to 117 and sent the document to the Senate, where the bill faced resistance. It provides for permanent daylight saving time, while states will be able to choose permanent standard time.

Supporters of the initiative favor later sunsets. Its opponents warn that winter mornings will become darker, particularly for children going to school.

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