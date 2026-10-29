U.S. President Donald Trump faced a wave of criticism on social media following a comment he made about boxer Mike Tyson’s court case. In an interview for a documentary about the athlete, he stated that Tyson shouldn’t have testified in court because, in his opinion, the truth had harmed the boxer. Social media users pointed out the irony of this statement, recalling the court’s ruling in the case against Trump himself.

Trump spoke about Tyson’s trial in the Netflix documentary *TYSON*. The film chronicles the boxer’s life, including the case that led to his conviction. “I don’t think Mike should have testified. I’m not sure he did a bad job in court. But Mike is very truthful. And I think the truth hurt him… in that case,” Trump said.

This refers to the 1991 case. At that time, 18-year-old Desiree Washington, a contestant in the Miss Black America pageant, accused Tyson of rape. In 1992, a court found the boxer guilty and sentenced him to six years in prison. He ultimately served about three years in prison and was released in March 1995. Tyson denied raping Washington and claimed that the sexual encounter was consensual. However, the court found him guilty. It was this trial that Trump referred to when he suggested that the boxer’s testimony had harmed his defense.

Why Trump’s Comments Drew Criticism

After the comment was published, social media users began mocking Trump. As RadarOnline notes, critics pointed out that the U.S. president was advising an athlete convicted of rape on how he should have behaved during his trial. At the same time, Trump himself had previously lost a civil case related to sexual assault. “The President of the United States is now giving advice on rape cases… And he himself faces rape allegations. You couldn’t even make this up,” wrote one user quoted by the publication.

<br />

Other critics also saw a contradiction in Trump’s words. In their view, his comment could be interpreted as advice not to testify if the truth might harm the defendant’s position in court. At the same time, Trump himself did not say outright that Tyson should have concealed the truth: he merely stated that the boxer should not have testified.

What is known about the case against Trump himself

In May 2023, a New York jury found Trump liable for sexual assault against writer E. Jean Carroll and for defamation. She claimed that Trump assaulted her in a fitting room at a New York department store in the mid-1990s.

The jury ordered Trump to pay Carroll $5 million in damages. It is important to note that this was a civil case, and while the court found Trump liable for sexual assault, it did not find the specific allegation of rape to be proven. Trump denied the allegations. In December 2024, an appeals court upheld the ruling to pay damages.

It was this court verdict that became one of the main reasons for criticism following the president’s latest remarks about Tyson. Online, people drew a parallel between his comment that the boxer shouldn’t have testified and the story of Trump’s own legal proceedings. RadarOnline reported on users’ reactions and the president’s remarks. Comments on social media reflect the opinions of individual users and do not necessarily represent the views of all Americans. RadarOnline reports on this.

Canadian rocker Bryan Adams criticized U.S. President Donald Trump in his new song “Lake Ontario” for his decision to rename Lake Ontario “Lake America.” In the song, the musician accuses Trump of disrupting the peace among people living on the shores of the lake along the Canada-U.S. border, according to The Guardian.

U.S. President Donald Trump is unlikely to be named “Man of the Year,” as he is actively campaigning in support of Republicans ahead of the midterm elections and often makes jokes about his wife.

Read us on