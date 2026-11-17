Poland national team coach Jan Urban averages 1.47 points per match across 15 games in charge. This is the third-worst result among permanent coaches of the Polish national team in the 21st century, Interia Sport reports.

Under Urban, Poland have recorded six wins, four draws and five defeats. In the ranking by average points, he is ahead of only Zbigniew Boniek, with 1.40, and Czesław Michniewicz, who averaged 1.38 points per game.

Results after qualifying

According to the publication, Urban took charge of the national team just over a year ago after Michał Probierz's tenure. Poland failed to qualify directly for the World Cup and lost to Sweden in the play-off final. Despite this, Polish Football Association president Cezary Kulesza kept the coach in his post.

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After qualifying ended, the team won only one of seven matches. This stretch included friendlies against Ukraine and Nigeria, as well as the start of the Nations League, where Poland collected four points in September and October and lost 1-2 away to Romania.

Match against Sweden

Interia Sport notes that Poland's match against Sweden in Wrocław on November 17 could be Urban's last in the role. If Poland win, his average will rise to 1.56 points per game and match Waldemar Fornalik's result. In the event of a defeat, it will stand at 1.375 points, which would be lower than Michniewicz's result.

In the ranking cited by the publication, Paweł Janas has the best average, at 1.94 points per match. He is followed by Adam Nawałka with 1.88 and Jerzy Brzęczek with 1.71 points.

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