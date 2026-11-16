Poland national team coach Jan Urban said ahead of the match against Sweden in Wroclaw that he had discussed Robert Lewandowski’s playing time during the current training camp with him in advance. The coaching staff also wants to give other footballers a chance, Interia Sport reports. The Polish team will conclude its 2026 UEFA Nations League campaign with the match against the Swedes.

Lewandowski’s playing time

According to Urban, he and Lewandowski agreed to discuss whether the forward would play more or fewer minutes. The coach noted that the footballer can score at any moment, but the team needs to find an answer to the question of what will happen after he leaves the pitch. That is why the staff seeks to give other players an opportunity.

Urban also said that he wants to test other players in defence besides Bednarek, Kiwior and Wisniewski. He added that stability in the lineup would be desirable, but recently the team has been working with the same footballers.

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Zielinski’s condition and the tournament situation

The coach said that Piotr Zielinski had a problem with his foot. According to him, the footballer trained partially the previous day, and after the next training session the staff was to determine whether he was ready to play against Sweden.

Urban called the match against Romania another defeat caused by mistakes by the Polish team. He also stated that after the match against Bosnia, the tournament situation had worsened, and Poland no longer has a chance of finishing in a high position. Therefore, according to the coach, the team is giving opportunities to young footballers.

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