In Poland, national football team coach Jan Urban will for now retain his post after a meeting with Polish Football Association president Cezary Kulesza. Interia Sport reports this, citing Onet.

Meeting at the Polish Football Association

The meeting between Kulesza and Urban took place on Tuesday, November 24, at the headquarters of the Polish Football Association. Earlier, the federation president said he wanted to sum up the national team's latest match cycle and receive a specific report from the coaching staff on its work and conclusions from recent months.

Kulesza also noted that the decision regarding next year should be made together with the federation's board after this conversation.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Nations League results

Under Urban, Poland's national team played six Nations League matches and recorded one victory. The team's only win was a 6-0 result against Romania, which played much of the match with a numerical disadvantage.

In the group stage, Poland also lost to Sweden, Bosnia and Romania. After a 1-1 draw with Sweden in Wroclaw, the team's head coach's future came into question.

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