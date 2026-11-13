In Bucharest on November 14, Poland will play Romania in the Nations League. As Interia Sport reports, citing Fakt, Poland head coach Jan Urban may put Bartłomiej Drągowski in goal.

Problems in the goalkeeper position

Urban needs to choose a new first-choice goalkeeper due to injuries to Marcin Bułka and Kamil Grabara. Łukasz Skorupski was also not included in the squad for the November matches.

The coach called up three goalkeepers from Poland's Ekstraklasa: Sławomir Abramowicz of Jagiellonia Białystok, Drągowski of Widzew Łódź and Mateusz Kochalski of Wieczysta Kraków. Of the three, only Drągowski has already made his debut for the national team, making four appearances.

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Appearances for the national team

Drągowski made his debut on October 7, 2020, in a friendly against Finland, which Poland won 5:1. In June 2022, he also played in a Nations League match against Belgium, which ended in a 1:6 defeat for Poland.

Last autumn, the goalkeeper took the field in a friendly against New Zealand, which Poland won 1:0, as well as in 2026 World Cup qualifying against Malta — 3:2. Before the fifth round of the Nations League, the Polish team was in third place and four points ahead of Romania. After the match in Bucharest, Poland will play Sweden in Wrocław on November 17.

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