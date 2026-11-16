The United States has strengthened its military presence in the Middle East with a third aircraft carrier amid new Iranian threats against US forces, shipping and Gulf countries. As The National reports, the USS Theodore Roosevelt entered the area of responsibility of US Central Command on Sunday.

It joined the USS George H.W. Bush and USS George Washington. The publication describes this as an unusually large but temporary deployment of US carrier forces in the region.

Incidents in the Strait of Hormuz

The British Maritime Trade Operations agency said it received a report on Monday morning that a vessel leaving the Strait of Hormuz had been struck by an unidentified projectile. A fire broke out on board, but no casualties were reported.

Shortly afterward, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that two more tankers had allegedly hit sea mines. According to the IRGC, six vessels have caught fire and sunk in the strait since Sunday. These claims have not been independently confirmed.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The IRGC Navy also called on shipping companies not to use the southern route through the strait, which it described as US-supported. The IRGC said it considers the attacks a response to an alleged illegal US blockade.

Reports of an attack on Bahrain

On Sunday, the IRGC said it had launched six drones at a US early-warning radar installation at an air base in Riffa, Bahrain. The agency claimed that the target had been successfully hit. Before 5:00, an emergency alert was issued in the country urging people to find a safe place.

Bahrain's military said it intercepted several Iranian aerial attacks and that all drones were stopped before reaching their targets. Qatar and Saudi Arabia condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with Bahrain. Jassem Al-Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, called it a challenge to regional peace efforts.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Monday called for ending the situation of “neither peace nor war” between Iran and the United States and starting a serious negotiating process.

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