At the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, Germany, Sweden and Finland called for reconsidering the possible use of frozen financial assets of the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — to assist Ukraine. As Politico Europe reports, according to officials from these countries, the European Commission should prepare a detailed assessment of Ukraine's financial needs and options for further support, including through the use of assets.

Assets in Euroclear

Hundreds of billions of euros in frozen Russian assets are held in European banks, with most of them kept at the Brussels-based depository Euroclear. A previous attempt to transfer these funds directly to Kyiv was blocked by the Belgian government, while other states also opposed it less visibly due to concerns over possible legal claims.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that Europe needs to do everything possible to ensure that Ukraine survives the winter and receives support next year. According to him, funding needs to be increased again for long-term assistance. Merz also stressed that the assets frozen in Europe must remain in Europe and that European countries will make decisions on them.

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Positions of Finland and Sweden

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo called finding a solution on the use of frozen assets the best option and urged a return to the issue. Swedish Minister for EU Affairs Jessica Rosencrantz said that inaction is not an option and that the EU must honestly acknowledge Ukraine's need for additional funding.

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, whom Politico Europe calls the main opponent of an agreement on the assets, said after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the issue should be considered as part of a future peace agreement. At the same time, he acknowledged that some politicians support the possibility of using the assets earlier for certain purposes.

According to the publication, European leaders are also concerned about a possible shortfall of billions of euros for Ukraine next year. On the first day of the two-day summit, they informally discussed ways to strengthen financial support for Kyiv.

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