Colombia’s Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) has charged 10 former members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) with alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity. The proceedings concern alleged crimes against five Indigenous peoples in the country’s southeast, committed between 1996 and 2016.

Charges of killings and forced displacement

As Al Jazeera reports, the JEP accuses the defendants of torture, killings and the forced displacement of members of five Indigenous peoples. JEP judge Catalina Díaz said that FARC commanders ordered their subordinates to mine Indigenous territories and destroy ecosystems on which their survival depended.

According to her, the tribunal’s decision is intended to deliver justice for the country’s most forgotten peoples. Representatives of Indigenous communities welcomed it as recognition that armed groups attacked not only individuals, but also the knowledge, languages and territories of the communities.

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Former senator among those charged

Three of those charged were members of the final FARC secretariat. In 2016, the group signed a peace agreement with the Colombian government, which provided for disarmament and granted former rebels 10 seats in Congress. Those implicated in the case include Julián Gallo, who was a senator for eight years under this arrangement.

The JEP was created to examine crimes committed during Colombia’s long-running internal armed conflict. The tribunal can impose only non-custodial penalties. Last year, it sentenced seven former FARC members accused of kidnappings to eight years of reparative measures, including demining and assistance in searching for missing persons.

According to Colombia’s Truth Commission, 450,664 people were killed as a result of the conflict between 1985 and 2018, while another 121,768 people went missing.

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