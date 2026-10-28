In the United States, twin brothers Jamal and Kamal Abubakari from Ghana and 53-year-old Amanda Joy Opoku-Boachie from Kula, Hawaii, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The office of the US Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio reported this, according to The Guardian.

More than 130 victims

According to the US Department of Justice, the participants in the scheme, together with other people, searched for elderly Americans on dating websites and social media from July 2024 to April 2026. They created fake profiles to establish close relationships with victims, which often had a romantic nature.

More than 130 people in 25 US states, as well as in Germany and Austria, became victims. Total losses exceeded $9 million.

AI-generated video

The US Department of Justice said that the conspirators sometimes used artificial intelligence-based video platforms to communicate with victims while posing as fictitious women. After misleading people with false stories, they transferred funds to bank accounts controlled by the conspirators. According to law enforcement, part of the money was passed to accomplices in Ghana and other countries.

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Court documents state that the participants in the scheme told victims that funds were allegedly needed for emergency medical treatment, investments or travel to meet. Prosecutors said that some victims were left without means of subsistence after losing their savings.

As part of the plea agreement, the three people agreed to forfeit valuables seized during the arrests, including expensive watches, rings, chains, medallions and earrings. They face up to 20 years in prison. Sentencing for the brothers is scheduled for February 9, 2027, and for Opoku-Boachie for February 10, 2027.

Other accomplices are awaiting extradition from Ghana. According to the US Department of Justice, assets with an estimated value of more than $3 million were seized there, including a Lamborghini, Tesla Cybertruck, Mercedes-Benz and BMW.

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