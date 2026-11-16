In Russia, three of the five people convicted in the case of the murder of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov have left penal colonies early and are living in Chechnya. This was reported by RMF24, citing the investigative project Proekt.

They are Zaur Dadayev, who was convicted as the perpetrator of the murder, as well as brothers Anzor and Shadid Gubashev. According to the outlet, the brothers helped monitor Nemtsov and watched the crime scene. In 2017, Dadayev was sentenced to 20 years in prison, Anzor Gubashev to 19 years, and Shadid Gubashev to 16 years.

Information on the release

Proekt reported, citing a source, that the convicts had left the colonies early. The outlet notes that it found indirect confirmation of this in leaked data from state databases.

According to Proekt, Dadayev was released in October 2024, although in the event of parole he could have left the colony only in 2028. The outlet writes that he married an employee of the administration of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov while in prison. After his release, Dadayev settled about 80 kilometers from Grozny and repaid a bank debt of 1.2 million rubles.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Other convicts

The Gubashev brothers, according to Proekt, also married after their release, live in Grozny, and plan to build houses. The outlet states that the three convicts were released on the condition that they lead a “quiet life.”

Another person convicted in the case, Temirlan Eskerkhanov, left prison in 2024 after signing a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense, the ministry of the aggressor state. The fifth convict, Khamzat Bakhayev, received 11 years in prison and has already served his sentence.

Boris Nemtsov was shot dead on February 27, 2015, on the Bolshoy Moskvoretsky Bridge near the Kremlin in Moscow. Proekt notes that the alleged organizers and those who ordered the murder have still not been held accountable. The European Court of Human Rights previously concluded that the Russian investigation did not identify those who ordered the crime.

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