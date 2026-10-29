Truth Social is selling faster access to Trump's posts for $100,000 a month

The social media platform Truth Social sells financial companies expedited access to posts by U.S. President Donald Trump. The cost of such a subscription reaches $100,000 per month, which could give large traders a time advantage during trading. The U.S. president’s posts can cause rapid price fluctuations in financial markets.

According to Reuters sources familiar with the deals, financial data provider Bloomberg and two trading firms—Susquehanna International Group and Jump Trading—have purchased priority access to the posts.

Both trading firms specialize in high-frequency trading, using algorithms to execute trades automatically. In such transactions, the speed at which information is received can be crucial, especially when it comes to statements by the U.S. president that influence investor expectations and asset prices.

In July, Truth Social announced the launch of an API—an application programming interface that allows third-party applications to retrieve data from the platform. It is through this tool that financial firms can ensure the rapid delivery of posts to their systems.

According to the data provided, the subscription fee can reach $100,000 per month. This access model raises questions about whether certain financial market participants gain an advantage over others by receiving public information more quickly.

The agreements have also drawn attention to the issue of public access to official U.S. government information.

In August, The Intercept Media and the Freedom of the Press Foundation filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump. The plaintiffs are seeking to prohibit the White House from publishing official announcements exclusively on Truth Social as long as the platform offers a paid fast-track feed.

In their view, this practice could restrict access to government information if some users receive it faster than others through paid services.

Trump Media, the company that owns Truth Social, has denied the allegations.

“Truth Social offers an industry-standard API product for which there is significant demand across various sectors,” the company stated.

They also emphasized that reports of such agreements are based on misleading information from anonymous sources.

Donald Trump’s family trust owns 41% of Trump Media, and the U.S. president himself is the sole beneficiary of that trust.

At the same time, a White House spokesperson stated that Donald Trump and his family are not directly involved in decision-making regarding portfolio investments.

Thus, the situation raises questions about a potential conflict of interest, as a company linked to the U.S. president derives revenue from paid access to his posts. Meanwhile, Trump Media denies the allegations regarding the nature of its agreements.

According to data cited in the article, Trump Media’s market value has declined significantly in recent years.

March 2024: The company was valued at approximately $8 billion.

Current valuation cited in the article: about $1.8 billion.

Since the beginning of 2026: the company’s shares have lost more than half their value.

Since 2024: Trump Media’s total losses have amounted to approximately $1.76 billion, in part due to non-cash expenses.

Despite the drop in market value, Truth Social is developing paid tools for accessing the platform’s data. The sale of expedited access to Trump’s posts to financial companies has sparked a debate about equal access to information, transparency in market operations, and a potential conflict of interest.

Delo reports this, citing Reuters, which obtained the information from its own sources.

In the U.S., the White House stated that the Truth Social platform, owned by Donald Trump, is “the most powerful and popular social network in the world.” White House spokesperson Davis Ingle conveyed this statement to The New York Times.

The American publication The Intercept and the Freedom of the Press Foundation have filed a lawsuit in U.S. federal court against President Donald Trump, the White House, and representatives of his administration. The reason for the lawsuit is the paid Truth Social platform, which, according to the plaintiffs, creates an uneven playing field for the media and may give subscribers an advantage in financial markets.

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