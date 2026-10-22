Sweden’s centre-left parties have agreed on the principles for drafting an emergency law that would suspend the deportation of a specific group of young people. This was reported by The Local Sweden, citing the TT news agency.

Who may be covered by the law

The initiative will apply to people who previously lived legally in Sweden with their families, retain family ties in the country, and were refused a residence permit on or after July 20, 2021.

At the same time, the law will not apply to people who went into hiding or avoided contact with the authorities. It will also not apply to deportation decisions made because of criminal offences or national security considerations, or to people who have been officially found to lead an unworthy or dishonest life.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Temporary permit and uncertainty

People covered by the emergency law are planned to be granted a temporary residence permit for 13 months. Nils Paarup-Petersen, the Centre Party’s migration policy spokesperson, said after a meeting of the parliamentary social insurance committee that the agreement sets out the boundary the parties want to draw.

It remains unclear whether the Swedish Migration Agency will suspend the enforcement of deportation decisions before the law enters into force. During the previous parliamentary term, the agency had already postponed the enforcement of such decisions for a certain group of young people after new legislation was announced. The agency’s director-general, Maria Mindhammar, told TT that the decision at the time had been made in good faith, and the agency must now determine how to act this time.

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