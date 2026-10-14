The State Bank of Pakistan has launched the second edition of its Banking on Equality policy, aimed at expanding women’s access to financial services and strengthening their presence in the banking sector. The regulator in Karachi said that after the launch of the first edition of the program, the gender gap in financial inclusion narrowed from 39% in 2021 to 29% in 2025, Dawn reports.

Results of the first edition

The first Banking on Equality policy was launched in 2021. It became Pakistan’s first gender mainstreaming initiative in the banking sector, intended to reduce the gender gap in financial inclusion and make financial services more accessible to women.

Since then, banks have employed more than 17,500 women under the policy, while the share of women among staff has risen from 13% to 17%. Banks have also established specialized units or teams that develop financial products and services for women.

The State Bank of Pakistan said it recently received the Alliance for Financial Inclusion’s Policy Achievement Award for Gender Inclusive Finance 2026 for implementing Banking on Equality since 2021.

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Goals of the new edition

The new edition of the policy sets targets for the share of women in hiring, customer-facing roles, and among branchless banking agents. Banks are also recommended to establish day-care facilities for working mothers and introduce career development policies to help women at the mid-career stage take up leadership positions.

The document provides for expanding women’s access to accounts and payment services through targeted digital onboarding campaigns, simplified digital accounts for women, and broader use of digital payments by women-led businesses.

A separate focus is financing micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises owned or managed by women. To achieve this, banks must take gender factors into account in credit planning, offer simplified and specialized financial products, use digital platforms and partnerships with fintech companies, as well as alternative mechanisms for assessing creditworthiness and collateral.

To oversee implementation of the policy, the regulator plans to introduce a monitoring and evaluation system, quarterly data reporting, and regular mystery shopper checks. The policy is also intended to support the target of Pakistan’s National Financial Inclusion Strategy — reducing the gender gap to 25% by 2028.

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