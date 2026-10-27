The average retail price of gasoline in the U.S. during Donald Trump’s presidency was $3.472 per gallon ($0.92 per liter), which exceeded the average for all four years of Joe Biden’s presidency ($3.471 per gallon).

At the same time, the UN General Assembly’s Independent International Commission of Inquiry on War Crimes in Ukraine established that citizens from 48 countries had been recruited into the Russian armed forces. With regard to nationals from at least 29 countries, it has been proven that recruiters used deception, pressure, or coercion, which is classified as human trafficking.

Among the countries whose citizens were forcibly recruited by Russia are Brazil, India, Turkey, South Africa, and a number of other states.

Source: Reuters.

Democrats in the U.S. Congress are preparing to challenge the agreement between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin regarding the supply of Russian diesel fuel. While the first tanker carrying fuel is en route to the U.S. coast, lawmakers are demanding that banks and port authorities preserve all documents related to the deal for further investigation.

Russian oil refineries are ramping up diesel fuel production in October after the Russian government granted export quotas as part of the supply agreement between Russia and the U.S.

Russia has stated its readiness to supply the U.S. with any volume of diesel fuel. At the same time, diesel in the U.S. is already more expensive than it was before the fuel agreement with Putin.

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