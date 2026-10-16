Global prices for raw sugar rose to a 19-month high of 21.10 US cents per pound on October 13. The increase in quotations has been linked to weak harvest figures in Brazil, the world’s largest sugar producer, high oil prices and political uncertainty ahead of the second round of the presidential election, ABC News Australia reports.

In June, the price of raw sugar fell to 13.36 US cents per pound. The current increase has brought relief to Australian sugar cane producers, who had faced low prices and rising costs for fertilisers, chemicals and fuel for several months.

Harvest problems

Green Pool Commodities CEO Eder Vieto said that Brazil’s latest harvest report recorded a decline in the volume of processed cane. According to him, both the share of cane allocated to sugar production and the sucrose content of the raw material also fell unexpectedly.

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The analyst added that heavy rains forecast for October could keep sucrose levels and processing volumes low. Sucrose content determines how much sugar can be obtained from cane during processing, while the sugar share shows what portion of the raw material mills direct to sugar and what portion to ethanol.

Impact of the elections and the ethanol market

Due to low sucrose content and high oil prices, it is more profitable for Brazilian processors to produce ethanol rather than sugar, Vieto explained. Lower sugar supply on the global market supported prices.

In the first round of the presidential election, right-wing senator Flávio Bolsonaro won by a narrow margin and will face incumbent President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the second round. The analyst noted that market participants are monitoring possible changes in budgetary and fuel policy after the election. If oil and ethanol prices equalise, mills may increase sugar production again, which would raise supply and could lower quotations.

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