The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement criticizing the European Commission’s 2026 report, accusing the European Union of applying double standards and showing bias toward Ankara.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry rejected claims regarding the state of the judicial system, political criteria, and respect for fundamental rights, and emphasized that the EU unconditionally supports the positions of Greece and Cyprus while ignoring the interests of Turkey and Northern Cyprus in the Eastern Mediterranean.

At the same time, the Turkish Foreign Ministry welcomed Brussels’ conclusions regarding the country’s progress in economic and monetary policy, the development of a market economy, and the defense sector, calling on the European Union to move away from unilateral approaches toward concrete steps to modernize the Customs Union and resume membership negotiations.

Source: Daily Sabah.

As a reminder, in its enlargement report, the European Commission anticipates that negotiations on Ukraine’s accession will be completed only in 2028, and only if Kyiv implements the necessary reforms. Moldova received more positive assessments.

European Union Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Maternová stated after the official ceremony marking the presentation of the European Commission’s report that the document is excellent for Ukraine, as the country is confidently moving forward on the path to enlargement among the four leaders of the process despite Russian aggression.

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