The Istanbul Archaeological Museums presented 100 antiquities returned to Turkey from the United States. Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy and Manhattan prosecutor’s office representative Matthew Bogdanos took part in the ceremony on November 2. As Polsat News reports, the return of the exhibits was the result of years of archaeological research, document analysis, and cooperation with US law enforcement agencies.

The returned items include ancient weapons, ceremonial musical instruments, vessels, architectural decorative elements, theatrical masks, and figurines of goddesses. Some of the artifacts date back to the third millennium BC.

Exhibits from US museums

In a statement dated September 18, the Manhattan prosecutor’s office said that the value of the 100 items transferred to Turkey exceeds $2.2 million. In particular, 52 artifacts were seized from the collection of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The returns took place as part of several investigations into the activities of networks linked to the illegal trade in cultural property.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

One such item was an approximately 2,000-year-old bronze statuette of Hermes, valued at about $500,000. According to the prosecutor’s office, its export from Turkey in the 1960s is linked to antiquities dealer George Zakos, and in 1971 the statuette was sold to the Metropolitan Museum of Art without a documented prior provenance history.

Artifacts from Horoztepe and Düver

An important part of the collection was made up of 40 items from Horoztepe in northern Turkey, dating from 2300 to 2000 BC. These include metal vessels, weapons, and ceremonial objects. Researchers established their origin based on manufacturing techniques, shape, similarities to finds from legal excavations, as well as documents concerning illegal work at the site in 1953.

The country also received back 44 terracotta elements of architectural decoration from Düver in southwestern Turkey. The items, dated to the period between the 7th and 5th centuries BC, had previously been held in the collection of the J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles.

Read us on