Turkey has warned Ukraine and Russia of consequences for attacks on its ships – Reuters

Ankara reserves the right to take legal action in the event of further attacks on civilian vessels in the Black Sea that involve the Turkish side. This was stated on October 28 by Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Güler.

The head of the Turkish Defense Ministry emphasized the need to ensure safe navigation on the high seas and stated that Ankara expects responses from Kyiv and Moscow to a previously submitted proposal to cease attacks on commercial vessels and resume the safe export of grain.

The statement comes after yet another incident on October 28, when a Greek container ship flying the Liberian flag was attacked by three drones in Bulgarian maritime jurisdiction. Güler also noted that Turkey, Bulgaria, and Romania have agreed, as part of a joint mine-clearing operation, to strengthen the protection of the region’s critical underwater infrastructure.

Source: Reuters.

In the Black Sea, within Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone, three drones attacked the Liberian-flagged container ship CONTSHIP JET. All crew members were rescued.

Six ships have been attacked by drones in the Black Sea over the past 10 days — The Guardian

Russian drones attacked a Turkish ship in the Black Sea.

European Commission President von der Leyen condemned the attacks on ships in the Black Sea — Interia

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