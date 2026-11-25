In Łódź, Poland, Turkey’s Galatasaray defeated PGE Budowlani Łódź in a first-round match of the Women’s Volleyball Champions League, 3:1. The Polish team won the opening set, but their opponents from Istanbul took the next three sets. The set scores were 25:23, 19:25, 22:25, 21:25, Interia Sport reports.

The first set went to the hosts

PGE Budowlani took a 6:4 lead after an attack by Maja Sztork. Galatasaray levelled the score, but the hosts retained their advantage at the end of the set. Rodica Buterez and Saša Planinšek scored points for the Łódź team, and the first set ended 25:23.

In the second set, the visitors moved ahead 5:2, but the volleyball players from Łódź quickly levelled the score. At 15:12, the Istanbul team pulled away again and won the set 25:19.

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The visitors won the final two sets

In the third set, PGE Budowlani had difficulties dealing with Vita Akimova, who started for Galatasaray. The Turkish team led 12:8, but the hosts reduced the deficit and levelled the score. At the end of the set, Galatasaray regained the advantage and won 25:22.

In the fourth set, the Polish team closed the gap several times and restored parity at 20:20. However, the closing stages again went to Galatasaray, who sealed the match with a 25:21 victory. Akimova arrived in Poland and took part in the game after the Turkish club completed the necessary procedures.

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