The era when European countries were building up their energy dependence on Russia is now firmly in the past, and cooperation with reliable partners has become the continent’s priority. This was stated on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk during the 7th meeting of the Ministerial Partnership for Transatlantic Energy Cooperation (P-TEC) in Warsaw, according to Ukrinform.

According to the head of the Polish government, Warsaw has succeeded in convincing its allies to build a diversified energy system that is independent of any single supplier. Tusk emphasized that even those countries that had previously been skeptical of Poland’s position have come to realize that energy is the foundation of the physical security of the entire continent and every family.

The Polish prime minister identified transatlantic cooperation with the U.S. in the areas of liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply, electricity transmission, and nuclear energy as key directions for the region’s future development. In particular, Poland is actively expanding its power grid, building its first nuclear power plant, working on the implementation of small modular reactors, and negotiating the construction of a second large nuclear power plant.

Separately, Donald Tusk noted that during talks with the American delegation on the sidelines of the conference, they discussed joint support for Ukraine ahead of winter. He assured that Poland and its partners would do everything possible to help Ukrainians during this most difficult period.

The two-day P-TEC conference in Warsaw, taking place November 18–19 with the participation of U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Bergham, and representatives of Central and Eastern European governments, is dedicated to energy supply diversification, investment, and the protection of critical infrastructure.

Source: Ukrinform.

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