In Poland, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Karol Nawrocki and Jarosław Kaczyński bear political responsibility for the rise in aggression. He made the statement after an attack on a female police officer who was maintaining order near the Constitutional Tribunal.

Attack near the tribunal

According to police information cited by Interia, a man who was found to have a knife attacked the female police officer. Tusk clarified that the knife was in the man's pocket.

The prime minister said that the man had been detained. According to Tusk, the detainee will be held accountable under the law.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Tusk's political statement

Tusk linked the incident to his assessment of rising aggression. He placed political responsibility for it on Nawrocki and Kaczyński.

At the time of publication, Interia noted that additional information about the incident was expected to emerge later.

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