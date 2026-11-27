Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, following an informal European Council summit in Brussels, Belgium, said that Poland would be considered separately regarding the channeling of revenue from the sale of permits under the ETS system to the EU budget. According to him, these funds will remain in Poland.

As RMF24 reports, Tusk said that the negotiators had recognized the current ETS proposal as unacceptable for Poland. According to him, his counterparts committed to ensuring a separate approach for Poland, while the technical aspects of such a decision still need to be agreed.

Poland’s position on ETS

The Polish prime minister stressed that Warsaw does not agree with an option under which ETS revenue would be directed to the European Union’s common budget instead of national budgets. Tusk called the result achieved the full implementation of Poland’s objectives at this stage of the negotiations.

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He also noted that the meeting of the so-called Big Six — the largest states — was particularly important to him. According to Tusk, participants seriously discussed various aspects of the issue during this conversation.

EU budget and financing for Ukraine

EU heads of state and government in Brussels discussed the bloc’s multiannual budget for 2028–2034 and financing for Ukraine. In particular, they considered a compromise proposal by European Council President António Costa: a budget of €1.58 trillion, compared with €1.76 trillion proposed by the European Commission in constant 2025 prices.

On the night from Thursday to Friday, Costa said that the leaders had not reached an agreement on the new EU budget. At the same time, 24 of the 27 member states supported granting Ukraine a €45 billion loan for 2027.

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