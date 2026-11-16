In Poland, Prime Minister Donald Tusk urged President Karol Nawrocki not to veto the next version of a law intended to provide tools for the swift removal of illegal content from the internet. As Polsat News reports, the prime minister responded to the president's decision to veto an amendment prepared by the Ministry of Digital Affairs in connection with the EU Digital Services Act.

Reasons for the presidential veto

Nawrocki vetoed the amendment on Friday. Among the reasons, he cited what he considered excessively broad powers for officials who were to be responsible for blocking illegal materials online.

Tusk published a video address in which he said that the current rules do not make it possible to compel social platforms to remove posts containing nude images of minors or materials encouraging children to commit suicide. According to him, the police and the Internal Security Agency can prosecute the authors of such materials, but have no mechanisms for their swift removal.

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Appeal to the president and platforms

The prime minister also cited the example of a comment posted after an attack in Krakow. According to Tusk, it expressed regret that the attacker had not managed to complete his plan. He said that after a complaint was filed with Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, the company replied that the comment did not violate community standards, so it remained available.

Tusk assessed that Polish legislation is currently powerless against the internal rules of digital platforms. He also mentioned the illegal use of images of well-known people in advertisements or unacceptable videos created with artificial intelligence. The prime minister said he would continue convincing the president and technology companies of the need for changes to protect children and young people, and called on Nawrocki to support the next attempt to pass the law.

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