In Israel, about 20% of the population, three years after the October 7 attacks, reported serious disruption to daily functioning due to their mental health condition. This is indicated by the results of the National Mental Health Barometer, based on a representative sample of the country’s population, the Jerusalem Post reports.

The study was conducted by the Clalit Health Services Research Institute and the Myers JDC Brookdale Institute. According to its findings, although most respondents are gradually recovering, a significant proportion of people continue to experience psychological distress.

Highest rates among young women

The highest rate of persistent disruptions was recorded among women aged 18 to 35 — 32%. Among women over 35, the figure was 26%, while among men of all age groups it was 19%. Young women also most frequently exceeded the clinical threshold for symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, or anxiety.

More than 60% of participants who had pronounced PTSD symptoms shortly after the attacks continued to report significant psychological distress. Researchers view this as an indication of a group of people facing prolonged suffering after the events they experienced.

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Traumatic experiences and access to help

About 15% of all respondents reported the highest level of traumatic exposure: they were either directly present during the attacks or had a close connection to a person who was wounded, taken hostage, or killed on October 7 or during subsequent hostilities. By comparison, about 4% of the population in the United States experienced the highest level of traumatic exposure after the September 11 attacks.

The study also found an association between viewing distressing media content and videos and reports of symptoms of PTSD, depression, and anxiety. At the same time, the authors emphasized that the survey does not make it possible to establish a causal relationship.

About one-third of the population feel a need to seek psychological help, but only half of them have done so. Among the reasons for not seeking help, respondents cited a desire to cope on their own or a lack of interest in services offered by the healthcare system.

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