The 52nd session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) began in Baghdad, Iraq, on October 17. The meeting in the Iraqi capital will last two days.

Participation of delegations

As Anadolu Agency reports, Iraqi Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ambassador Hassanein Kamil said that the meeting began after all participating delegations arrived in the capital. Iraq’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday that preparations for the two-day meeting had been completed.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Main topics of the session

The session is being held under the theme “Dialogue and Solidarity: Two Key Pillars for Promoting Peace and Sustainable Development.” Participants are expected to discuss Israel’s ongoing attacks in Gaza, as well as developments in other conflict zones in the Islamic world.

During the meeting, Iraq is expected to take over the rotating OIC chairmanship from Türkiye.

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